Brian Richard Hole Sells 3,594 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

WLFC stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

