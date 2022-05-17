Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,438 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $327.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.98.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

