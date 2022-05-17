Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $546.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

