Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bridgford Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

