Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,847. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

