Brigitte Schiller Buys 15,000 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) Director Brigitte Schiller acquired 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

