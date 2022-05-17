Brigitte Schiller Buys 15,000 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) Director Brigitte Schiller acquired 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
