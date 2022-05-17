Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Head to Head Contrast

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brink's alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brink’s and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.75% 87.05% 4.55% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and Singularity Future Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.20 billion 0.63 $105.20 million $3.30 16.97 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.71 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brink’s beats Singularity Future Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; vault outsourcing and money processing services; and services related to deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment and collection services; prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.