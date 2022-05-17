Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday.

BCO opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.79.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $316,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

