Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 42,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

