British Land (BLND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/13/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.28) on Tuesday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 522.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Insiders have acquired 1,603 shares of company stock valued at $853,214 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

