British Land (BLND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

British Land (LON: BLND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/13/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.28) on Tuesday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 522.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.
In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Insiders have acquired 1,603 shares of company stock valued at $853,214 in the last ninety days.
