British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £151.80 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($187.13).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($185.18).
- On Monday, March 14th, Simon Carter purchased 30 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($187.87).
LON:BLND traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 506.20 ($6.24). 1,401,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522.27. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
