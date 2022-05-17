Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.19.

BTVCY opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

