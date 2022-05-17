Britvic plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.80 (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 847.50 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 868.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.64 ($12.13).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

