Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aptinyx also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

