Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.19 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.