Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CommScope by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CommScope by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

