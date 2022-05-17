Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. First Busey reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.98 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

