Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Kforce posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

KFRC traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Kforce has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

