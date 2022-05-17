Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,093. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

