Brokerages Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 492,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 378,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

