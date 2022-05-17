Brokerages Anticipate Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Nerdy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nerdy.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Nerdy stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nerdy by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nerdy (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.