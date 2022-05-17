Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

