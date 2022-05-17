Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

