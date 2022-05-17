Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $20,709,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

