Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.83 Million

Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.69 million to $141.79 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $564.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.71 million to $576.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $588.80 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $608.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.