Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

