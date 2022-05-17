Brokerages Expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $39.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full-year sales of $106.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

