Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $831.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.15 million and the lowest is $821.10 million. Donaldson posted sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

