Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

FLMN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

