Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $70,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

