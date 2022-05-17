Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,580,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,379. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

