Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.02 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.25 and a quick ratio of 35.25.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

