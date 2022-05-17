Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to post $71.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $63.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $333.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.90 million to $344.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.55 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.