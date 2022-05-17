Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.