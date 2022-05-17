Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

