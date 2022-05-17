Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.84. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

