Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Southern Copper posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. 28,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $80.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.29%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

