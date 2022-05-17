Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $4.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) to report $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $6.07. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $20.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $26.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $16.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,137. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

