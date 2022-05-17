Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post $157.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.68 million. Tilray posted sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Tilray stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.53. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

