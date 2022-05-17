Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

