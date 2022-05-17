Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post $111.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

