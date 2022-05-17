Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Vertiv posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.