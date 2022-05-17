Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $31.88

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. Alector has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $719.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

