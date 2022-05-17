Brokerages Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT at C$19.69

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.46. The stock has a market cap of C$645.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

