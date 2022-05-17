Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $57.80

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRC. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.12 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

