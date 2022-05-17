Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target at $226.00

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGJTF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CGJTF opened at $113.93 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

