Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $130.69

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

