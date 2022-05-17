Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $7,476,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 636,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $6,650,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATO opened at $3.09 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.