Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $49.67

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3,421.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

