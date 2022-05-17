Brokerages Set iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) PT at $36.00

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

STAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE STAR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. iStar has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in iStar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

